SEBRING — Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to buy just under 10 acres of land for less than $100,000 for a connector between Leisure Lakes and Placid Lakes subdivisions.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented, citing concerns about sand skinks on the property as well as relaying concerns from nearby landowners about possible increased traffic on the proposed road.
Tuck said a subdivision in the area has “a lot of nice houses” whose owners would rather not have a through-road.
“I think this one should just be put on the back burner,” Tuck said.
As proposed, the road would connect Lake Crews Road in Leisure Lakes to Catfish Creek Road in Placid Lakes and save approximately 15-20 minutes of driving, especially for emergency vehicles responding in the two areas.
“Those are lives,” Commissioner Don Elwell said. “I’m sorry. If it costs us $100,000, OK. This is critical response time. Those are lives. All it takes is one or two incidents and we won’t be looking at this as anything other than a smart plan.”
“Back in the ‘80s, when I was [Emergency Medical Services] director, it was identified as a need back then,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said. “It’s a greater need today.”
Tuesday’s vote approved $99,500 for 10 acres, an 80-foot-wide strip through agricultural land.
Tuck said she believed the county could use other connection points, but County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the Daffodil Street route would be the most direct and shortest, thus cheapest.
He’s made requests for grants to build the road through the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization, but the county cannot get state funding for it without first owning right of way, Howerton said.
Howerton said he’s been working on this project for three to four years, and in that time, the price of that agricultural land has gone up.
Elwell said he and Commissioner Greg Harris had been “chasing this one for many years.”
Commission Ron Handley also raised the question of sand skinks, but both Howerton and Brooks said the county still has mitigation credits in its Lake Grassy property.
When commissioners discussed Daffodil Street in January 2019, as Howerton was seeking grants for the project, Bill Miller of Leisure Lakes Property Owners Civic Association Inc. spoke in favor of it.
He said an ambulance responding to Leisure Lakes, which is south of the Jack Creek area and both west and northwest of Lake June, would either take 25 minutes to arrive from the Placid Lakes Fire Department or the DeSoto City Fire Department. If it came from Placid Lakes, Miller said, it would have to circle Lake Placid lake, an approximate 14-mile route. With the extension, he said, it would take five minutes.
Both Howerton and Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor echoed those driving time estimates on Tuesday.
Bashoor said the Leisure Lakes station has fire only but is built ready to house full-time, 24-hour staff and could house EMS.
Placid Lakes Station 45 to the south would have a 12-mile ride to reach Leisure Lakes, versus two miles with the connector.
That area is 8.9 miles from the EMS units in downtown Lake Placid, versus 4.7 miles with the connector.
That’s significant with a medical call, usually heart attack, or a fire.
“A fire doubles in size every three minutes, Bashoor said. “I agree. It’s a no-brainer.”
Howerton said the connector would also save response time for law enforcement and driving time for county road maintenance crews.
Sherry Sutphen, interim county attorney, also advised that if the county were to “take” this land in the future out of necessity, that would cost a lot more, mostly because of attorneys’ fees.