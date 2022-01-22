LAKE PLACID — Bluegrass powerhouse Dailey & Vincent will be performing at the Genesis Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. You may think you’ve never heard them. You may be wrong.
The men in Dailey & Vincent have recorded and played with the likes of Dolly Parton and Ricky Skaggs. In fact, they are bluegrass royalty, having been inducted into the hallowed Grand Ole Opry.
The band has been nominated for over 60 awards, taking the honors 40 times. Among them, two Grammy nominations, and a Dove Award for Bluegrass Album of the Year for the album, “Singing From My Heart.”
The list goes on to include many awards from the International Blues Music Association (IBMA) and the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass in America (SPBGMA). These include multiple “Entertainer of the Year” awards, “”Vocal Group of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Contemporary Gospel Group of the Year,” as well as individual awards such as “Male Vocalist of the Year” (Jamie Dailey), and “Bass Player of the Year” (Darrin Vincent).
The band has released nine albums thus far with number 10 in the wings. All of their albums have charted on at least one Billboard chart and amazingly, all nine have landed in the top seven. Six number one albums on the bluegrass chart, two number twos and a number seven.
As the conversation warmed, Daily recalled events throughout the band’s career. The stories began to flow. A degree of awe was inspired.
“We sang on a bunch of Dolly Parton records, and around 2006, Darrin was producing a compilation CD with different artists on it and he said to the record company, ‘if I bring Dolly Parton to this CD will you give Jamie and I our own song?’ They laughed at him and said, ‘yeah, if you bring Dolly Parton to the CD we’ll give you your own song (on the CD).’
“Well he did. So we sang with Dolly on it and we got our own song. We just recorded a guitar and mandolin and two vocals because we didn’t have a band at that time. So we put that out on a CD called ‘Prime Cuts of Bluegrass,’ and the record did pretty well. But out of all the artists on it, including Dolly, mine and Darrin’s song was number one,” Dailey recalls with a chuckle.
“We started getting fan mail and email from people saying ‘we want to hear more,’ so we went in and cut another song on the mandolin and guitar. Rounder Records heard it and they signed us on that one song alone. And so we had our record deal.”
The normal trajectory for a band is to toil for years in relative obscurity waiting for that one big moment. For Dailey & Vincent, the music gods seemed to look down with favor. The first two records both went No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart. Touring was no less kind to the band.
“Our very first paying gig, which was very hard to get, but by the grace of God we got, was on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” remembers Daliey. “We left that night and went on the road. We had 136 tour dates booked across America.
“We had our band by that time and in our first year we were nominated for 10 IBMA awards. We didn’t know it until it was over but we made history because we won nine of those awards. We won Vocal Group, Emerging Artist and Entertainer of the Year all in the same year which had never been done before which is pretty cool.”
They are currently working on their first country CD of original music and have some special guests including Vince Gill, Allison Krauss and The Staler Brothers” Jimmy Fortune.
“We headlined Carnegie Hall three years in a row which was a huge highlight,” recalls the singer. “We’ve been blessed to travel all over the world and we’re thankful for that. But the thing that meant more to us than anything was that we’ve played The Grand Ole Opry 10 years in a row.
“On our 100th performance, Grand Ole Opry star Marty Stuart interrupted our performance and invited us to be the newest members of The Grand Ole Opry. We about had a heart attack and fell on the floor.
“In the near 100-year history of The Grand Ole Opry there’s only been 230-240 members. We accepted and then on March 11, 2017 we were inducted into The Grand Ole Opry. It was a dream come true”
