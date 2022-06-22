LAKE PLACID — Engineers with the county, Pennoni Engineering, and the Lake Placid town staff are looking at ways to improve traffic flow at Dal Hall Boulevard and Main Avenue.
According to Town Engineer Joe Barber, that intersection must be improved to handle heavier pedestrian and automobile traffic, thanks to a growing retail sector at Journal Plaza. A growing number of people are drawn to the downtown restaurants, live music and the Saturday morning farmer’s market.
At last week’s Lake Placid Town Council meeting, Barber asked Highlands County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton to discuss “how we can improve that intersection,” Barber said. “We have received proposals from Pennoni about things they can do at that intersection.”
One idea: Construct a roundabout the size of the one nearing completion on Sebring Parkway.
“It was mentioned about doing a roundabout (at Dal Hall Boulevard),” Howerton said. “We can consider it, but it would be sized appropriately to handle semi traffic.”
There are drawbacks to that design, which requires a bit more room than the configuration of streets already there.
“It would require a substantial loss of room for parking spaces,” he said. “You can’t put parking spaces in the roundabout or its approaches.”
Barber outlined a contract for Pennoni Engineering to look at several projects in the downtown area, also including Dall Hall and Main Street intersection improvements, downtown Master Parking Planning, and Zoning Code Review.
Because Main Avenue is a county road (CR 17), Howerton will be part of the decision-making process.
Here is what Pennoni will accomplish and estimated cost:
- Intersection Control Evaluation & Roundabout rendering — $13,000
- Master Parking Plan Concepts — $4,475
- Zoning Code Review and Recommendations — $2,500
Pennoni would also study traffic patterns, density, and predict future traffic load in the intersection and downtown areas, among other things.