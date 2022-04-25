SEBRING – Dalton Hooks, the young man who allegedly killed 17-year-old Andrew Stephens during a drunk driving rollover accident in 2018, now has a date to face a jury.
“This case is getting set for trial today, that is the court’s order,” Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada said Wednesday, irritated that the case hasn’t been resolved after nearly four years. “July 11, jury selection.”
The decision came after Hooks’ attorney, David McNeal told Estrada that he needs one more deposition, that of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab analyst who tested Hooks’ blood for alcohol and drugs after the Nov. 10, 2018 crash.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo has told McNeal that he will not accept a plea agreement from Hooks until he and McNeal depose the lab analyst together. Castillo has also said he’ll drop any plea offers if McNeal makes any motions in court. So, if after the deposition, McNeal files a motion to limit testimony about the blood evidence, for instance, Castillo will go straight to trial.
“He’s either going to give us a time to accept an offer or set it for trial,” the veteran defense lawyer told Estrada. “If I file a motion, there’s no offer.”
Estrada was irritated.
“When this case started, there wasn’t going to be an offer, then I hear, ‘If we do this lab, then maybe we’ll talk some more.’ This case is getting set for trial today, that is the court’s order.”
If Castillo offers a plea deal for Hooks — the lawyers have clearly talked about one — the young man has until July 6, his next court date.
“If he doesn’t take a plea on July 6, we’re going to trial,” Estrada told McNeal.
The blood evidence is not the only evidence in the trial. There are police reports on Hooks’ state after the crash, as well as portions of a 911 recording of Hooks yelling in the background as his friend lies beneath the overturned truck.
Prosecutors want a jury to hear the 911 call should Hooks go to trial on DUI manslaughter charges. Hooks, whom police said had a blood alcohol level of .11 at the time of the crash, faces nearly 12 years in prison if he’s convicted.
A 15-year-old female passenger was in the cab of the pickup truck Hooks was driving at the time of the accident. She had been wearing her seatbelt and was not injured. According to crash reports, Hooks was on State Road 8 when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving spun across both lanes of traffic, overturned several times and came to rest near some trees.
Stephens was under the overturned truck when EMTs arrived on scene.
One way or the other, Estrada wants the case resolved by the end of July.
“This case will be heard by a jury of the members of this community to make a determination as to Mr. Hooks’ guilt or innocence,” Estrada said. “That will be the court’s order.”