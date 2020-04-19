His head turned slowly. His eyes fixed intently on mine. Gently he asked, “Which way would you prefer to criticize us?”
He had been the point man for the Federal Emergency Management long-term recovery team after the planes hit the twin towers in New York. A few years later, he was in my little newspaper office in Punta Gorda, just a few days after Hurricane Charley devastated that community.
I was giving this bureaucrat a long list of the shortcomings of our federal government’s response to the Hurricane Charley natural disaster.
“Which way would you prefer to criticize us?” he asked.
Do you mean “in person or in print?” was my response as I smiled back.
He smiled briefly at my little attempt to lighten the moment. “No. I mean no matter what FEMA does, you are going to criticize us. It is not just you. But everywhere we go, no matter what we do, we get criticized.”
“Let me explain,” he continued. “If FEMA moves lightning fast to deliver money after a natural disaster, there will be fraud and waste. But the people who need the money, get the money, when they need it.
On the other hand, if we try to eliminate the fraud and waste, the money comes slowly. People who do need the money, eventually do get the money, but not when they needed it.”
Then he smiled again. “Which way would you like to criticize us. Slow response with low fraud and waste. Or fast with a fair amount of fraud and waste?”
I think of him often as we watch this coronavirus national natural disaster sweep across every part of our country. What will our national government’s response be?
Slow and careful to reduce waste and fraud? Or fast, so money arrives when those devastated by the coronavirus natural disaster need it the most?
Congress and the president initially responded quickly with a colossal bill designed to get money quickly to those who needed help. It’s like delivering truckloads of bottled water and food supplies after the hurricane. A significant first step.
I can promise, we will discover billions of dollars of fraud and waste from this fast, first government response when the outlays are audited in the future. But it was fast.
But now Congress is on vacation until May 4th with no follow-up plan. They want to see how this round works before coming up with what else is needed sometime in mid-to-late May, 30 days or more from now.
Are they moving too slowly now? I believe they are.
It’s like FEMA had delivered the water the first day after the hurricane, but then left town. All the emergency supplies quickly disappear as we are left on our own.
No one would call that an appropriate emergency response to a hurricane. But that’s what Congress has done in the case of the coronavirus. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell are on vacation for four weeks, still getting their paycheck from the taxpayers, while unemployment soars and the Payroll Protection funds are empty.
To me, a fast response is almost always the right response, knowing there will be fraud and waste. To reverse the effects of the sharpest economic downturn in 90 years. To prevent another Great Depression. To help right now, those who need it the most.
My new FEMA friend from New York City was right. We simply can’t do fast with low waste and low fraud.
We are either going to criticize our government’s actions as either too slow, letting the victims dangle in the wind or criticize the government for moving too fast, letting the opportunistic scam our tax dollars.
I choose to demand fast, knowing there will be waste and fraud. What do you choose?
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .