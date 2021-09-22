Yes, you probably know about Daniel and the lion’s den. But, do you recall what got him in that situation? Disobeying the government. Now that makes it a relative example. Refresh your memory by reading Daniel 6:1-17. You may recall that Daniel also withstood the government in chapter 1 regarding food.
Decisions by the US Supreme Court put laws in place that totally contradict the divine will of God as taught in His word, the Bible!! To publicly teach and/or preach against the laws such as abortion and same sex marriage and those who practice them, subject oneself to legal charges.
When the decree of Darius went forth “that whoever petitions any god or man for thirty days, except you, O King, shall be cast into the den of lions”, Daniel continued as was his custom since early days. What was that custom? He went in his upper room, and knelt toward Jerusalem three times that day and prayed and gave thanks before his God. Where are the Daniels today that stay the course of Divine truth regardless of government laws or popular opinions?
Denominations/sects exist on the foundation as foretold by the Holy Spirit through the pen of apostle Paul to Timothy: “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables” (2 Timothy 4:3,4). That time has arrived in full force!!
There are multitudes who do not accept abortion, same sex marriage, homosexual/LGBTQ life style, etc. yet they support and endorse it by their presence and money. The legal term, “accessory to the fact,” deals with aiding, contributing, assisting by deliberate action a criminal act. There is a spiritual application to this action: “Whoever transgresses and does not abide in the doctrine of Christ does not have God. He who abides in the doctrine of Christ has both the Father and the Son. If anyone comes to you and does not bring this doctrine, do not receive him into your house nor greet him for he who greets him shares in his evil deeds” (2 John 9-11 caps added). After a long list of sins, Paul concludes: “…that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same, also approve of those who practice them” (Romans 1:32 caps added).
Furthermore, we are warned that Satan transforms himself into an angel of light and his ministers also transform themselves into ministers of righteousness. (2 Corinthians 11:13-15) Tragically, we have men who call themselves “Reverend” and denominations that openly practice and support same sex marriage, homosexual/LGBTQ while out of the same mouth claim to be preaching the gospel of Christ. Consistency, where art thou? The plea to separate from such a hypocritical situation is 2 Corinthians 6:17: “Therefore, come out from their midst and be separate, says the Lord. And do not touch what is unclean; and I will welcome you.” Are you a Daniel?
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.