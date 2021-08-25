TAMPA — Tuesday afternoon, Gary Tyrone Danielle confirmed a plea of guilty in the death of Laura Marie Pietscher, along with his agreement to serve 30 years.
Circuit Judge Barbara Twine-Thomas of the 13th Judicial Circuit confirmed his plea and sentence on a second-degree murder charge and sentenced him to five years each on grand theft of her vehicle and tampering with evidence.
Her father, Art Pietscher, spoke at the hearing of a woman who, despite and because of a birth defect that many would see as a disability, not only showed that she could do things others could not but also made friends wherever she went.
“We were at dinner two nights ago, and a young woman, a friend of ours, said Laura was her first friend in Sebring,” he said. “We’ve heard that at least three times in the last three years: ‘Laura was my first friend.’”
“She could do anything she put her mind to,” he added.
Laura, the youngest of three, had made light throughout her life of being born without a left forearm and with just two fingers and a thumb on that hand. Art said she was born on one of the coldest December nights in 1989 in Michigan and died in the stifling Florida heat in Tampa.
Once, at age 4, she arrived at a birthday party and met a boy who exclaimed there was “something wrong with her arm” when she took off her coat, Art Pietscher told the court.
In a short time, however, the boy confessed that he had asthma and the two concluded that there is “something wrong with everyone,” Art said.
In one of her own Facebook posts, dated Dec. 12, 2017, she stood in front of the life-size Tyrannosaurus Rex display at T-Rex Restaurant at Downtown Disney, joking that she’d found a long-lost relative.
Art said Laura once found $43,000, all in 1930s bills, in a satchel hidden away in a home — possibly run-runner’s cash. She turned it in, he said, and received a $1,000 reward for her honesty.
Laura was found dead the morning of Oct. 19, 2018, near a business at 3712 N. 15th St. in Tampa. Police determined she had been murdered and identified Danielle as a person of interest in the case. Reportedly, forensic evidence had linked Danielle to Pietscher’s murder, and she was last seen alive in Sebring before leaving for Tampa with Danielle.
At the hearing, prosecutors presented evidence to that, including that the straps used to bind her arms contained traces of his DNA.
Danielle was found and arrested in March 2019, a month after a grand jury had handed down an indictment on him on the murder, car theft and tampering charges. Since his arrest and initial plea — which was originally “not guilty” — Danielle’s case, like many other murder cases, has lingered in the discovery process and continuances, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the Office of State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial District said that there were still many unanswered questions about the nature of her death, but found evidence of Danielle’s involvement.
“Working with law enforcement, we built such a strong case that the defendant had no other option than to admit his crime and accept the consequences,” Warren said via officials. “Now that his fate is sealed, we hope this brings closure to the victim’s family.”
Tuesday’s hearing was originally listed as “in-person.” However, inmate/defendants were in one room while the judge, interpreter and attorneys were each in separate rooms alone, all connected via Zoom online meeting service.