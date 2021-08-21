SEBRING — Gary Tyrone Danielle, 50, has a hearing Tuesday in Tampa to change his plea in the 2018 murder of Laura Marie Pietscher of Sebring.
An email from Assistant State Attorney Erin L. Simendinger to the victim’s father states that Danielle, of Sebring, had agreed to plea to second-degree murder with a 30-year sentence.
“I hope you are both taking care and this resolution helps bring some closure for you and your family,” Simendinger wrote, also saying that she would gladly relay anything that Laura’s parents wanted the court to hear.
Instead, Art and Linda Pietscher have opted to drive down and attend in person.
“I’m glad it’s ending,” Art Pietscher told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday. “We’re wishing it was a longer sentence. Given his age, this may be a life sentence.”
The couple was preparing to leave Thursday for a five-day trip to give them “an extra cushion” to drive safely from Michigan to Tampa to attend the hearing. They did not want to drive straight through, especially not through Atlanta, with little to no sleep as they did when Laura was found dead three years ago.
“That’s for young people,” said Pietscher, who said he had made subsequent trips since then, including to meet with people from Crime Stoppers to put out public requests for tips in the case after Danielle was identified by Tampa police as a person of interest in the case.
Danielle was found and arrested in March 2019, a month after a grand jury had handed down an indictment on him in the murder or 28-year-old Laurie, grand theft of her vehicle and tampering with physical evidence.
Laura was found dead the morning of Oct. 19, 2018, near a business at 3712 N. 15th St. in Tampa. Police determined she had been murdered and identified Danielle as a person of interest in the case. Reportedly, forensic evidence had linked Danielle to Pietscher’s murder, and she was last seen alive in Sebring before leaving for Tampa with Danielle.
In addition to working with Crime Stoppers and Joel Crosby, at whose bar Laura had worked, the Pietschers contacted the Highlands News-Sun in November 2018 to seek the public’s help in getting tips, then contacted the newspaper again on Feb. 14, 2019, to report Danielle’s indictment.
Since his arrest and initial plea, Danielle’s case, like many murder cases, has lingered in the discovery process and continuances, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Tuesday’s hearing is listed as “in-person.”
The Highlands News-Sun contacted the Tampa offices of the State Attorney’s Office of the 13th Judicial Circuit for comment on the case, but did not receive a reply.
Her parents said Laura, the youngest of three, had made light throughout her life of being born without a left forearm and with just two fingers and a thumb on that hand.
In a Facebook post dated Dec. 12, 2017, she stood in front of the life-size Tyrannosaurus Rex display at T-Rex Restaurant at Downtown Disney, joking in the post that she’d found a long-lost relative.