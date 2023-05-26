Danley loses appeal for lower bond, contact with family

A higher court has upheld a local judge’s order that Jeffrey Danley not be allowed to contact his daughter and his fiancee. He remains in Highlands County Jail.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Jeffrey Danley has not been able to talk to, or visit with either his fiancee or his young daughter since his arrest in September 2022. Danley remains in county jail on $152,000 bond. He faces a manslaughter charge, as well as charges of felony battery and tampering with evidence.

In addition to setting his bond, a circuit court judge ordered Danley not to contact his future wife or her daughter because prosecutors fear Danley may try to coerce their testimony. Detectives say the child and her mother were present when Danley beat Richard David McBain III to death in front of their Sebring home.

