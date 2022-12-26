SNS-mock122622a.jpg

Darin Mock.

 CHRIS CLARK/TRANS AM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Upon completion of his first full-time season in the TA2 Trans Am Series, driver Darin Mock has signed with Nitro Motorsports for his sophomore year of competition. Mock ran with Mike Cope Racing in 2022.

Mock, 20, is the son of former winning NASCAR team owner Butch Mock. Nitro Motorsports is owned by Nick Tucker, a racer himself who has driven and built cars for both asphalt and dirt competition. Nick has a diverse driving background having driven karts, late models, stock cars and open wheel sprint cars. He has competed in ARCA, the NASCAR Truck Series and the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. Nick also owns Nitro Kart and handles the Toyota Racing Driver Development program in karting and in the Trans Am Series

