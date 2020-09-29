In 1965, Alabama Gov. George Wallace tried to use traffic problems as a pretext to halt the march from Selma to Montgomery to demand voting rights. The march was “not conducive to the orderly flow of traffic and commerce,” Wallace said in forbidding it. “(The) march cannot and will not be tolerated.”
Last week, 55 years later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared his state will not tolerate protest marches — peaceful or not — that obstruct traffic.
Anyone who does could be charged with a third-degree felony, which puts blocking traffic on par with auto theft and aggravated assault. That’s quite a jump from the current penalty for obstruction: A pedestrian citation. Oh, the proposal also gives tacit permission for motorists to mow down protesters with cars if the motorist feels threatened by “a mob.”
The traffic obstruction hammer is one of several gems in a law-and-order package that’s doing double duty as a message to protesters that they shouldn’t count on the First Amendment’s right to assemble, at least not in Florida.
Jumping on the George Wallace bandwagon is the low point for DeSantis since he took office less than two years ago.
This disregard for the First Amendment is disorienting in a state that once decided that a doctor asking patients about guns at home constituted a threat to Second Amendment rights.
It’s instructive that, during a 30-minute announcement in Polk County, DeSantis didn’t even attempt to address the constitutional alarms that would be raised by such a sweeping proposal directed at the fundamental American right to protest. He never once mentioned the state and federal constitutions and their guarantees of freedom to assemble.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd briefly acknowledged that constitutional right “to speak freely,” but only to transition into the violence that some parts of the nation have experienced.
The DeSantis crackdown looks like something political consultants scratched out on a cocktail napkin after knocking back some shots and brainstorming what would play best on Fox News.
Besides making it a felony to block traffic, it goes after protesters who harass someone eating lunch. It has a provision so broad that it might mean everyone at a protest — including the sign-holding grandma who did nothing — could be subject to prosecution if someone in her group damages property or injures someone.
It gives prosecutors the power to seize the assets of protest organizers the way they do for underworld bosses or drug cartels. It creates mandatory sentences and provides prosecutors with the ability to argue against bail for arrested protesters, which could run afoul of the Eighth Amendment.
And it threatens to cut off state funding to local governments that defund the police, even though “defund” is undefined. Yes, the state now wants to tell local governments how to pay for police protection.
No reasonable Floridian condones violence against people or property during protests. Constitutional guarantees protect peaceful protests. But that’s not the point. Many of the offenses identified in this crackdown, like attacking a police officer, already are felonies in Florida.
Republican state Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg seemed taken aback by the proposal, telling the Tampa Bay Times he wondered why existing laws on the books aren’t sufficient. An excellent question, senator.
Perhaps the greatest insult is that DeSantis is making this a top priority, possibly the subject of a special session in November.
Democrats have been begging the governor for a special session to do something about the pandemic that’s infected nearly 690,000 Floridians and killed more than 13,000 in our state, created a gaping hole in the budget and subjected people who lost their jobs to a disastrous unemployment system that his party created.
No, instead of that we may see legislators take up what do to about protest violence the law already provides remedies for.
These are dark days in the Sunshine State.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.