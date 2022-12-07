AVON PARK — Darlene Love, the voice of the Christmas classic, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” performs at South Florida State College Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. It is her only Florida performance of the tour.

The Grammy winning artist also has performed and recorded the No. 1 hit “He’s a Rebel,” “He’s a Fine, Fine Boy,” “Wait Til My Bobby Gets Home,” and “All Alone on Christmas” which was featured in the “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” film.

