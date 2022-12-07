AVON PARK — Darlene Love, the voice of the Christmas classic, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” performs at South Florida State College Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. It is her only Florida performance of the tour.
The Grammy winning artist also has performed and recorded the No. 1 hit “He’s a Rebel,” “He’s a Fine, Fine Boy,” “Wait Til My Bobby Gets Home,” and “All Alone on Christmas” which was featured in the “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” film.
Love was born Darlene Wright on July 26, 1941, in Los Angeles to Ellen Maddox and Reverend Joe Wright. Her younger sister Edna Wright grew up to be the lead singer of the group Honey Cone. Love has been singing and performing most of her life. At the age of 10 years old she began singing in her father’s church.
“My father was a pastor,” Love stated. “I had three brothers and a sister. And we were always involved in singing mainly because of our church. Because when your father is the pastor, you’re in every part of the service from Sunday school all the way up to evening service on Sundays.”
At the age of 16, Love began working as a professional singer. This would lead to a very fortuitous meeting with world-renowned producer known for his “wall-of-sound” production style, Phil Spector.
“Back in 1957 is when I really started doing background singing,” Love recalled. “Phil Spector’s partner was a gentleman named Lester Sill. We had been doing a lot of work for him in recording sessions. When Phil was looking for somebody to record ‘He’s A Rebel,’ Lester told him, ‘I know somebody that you can probably use. And that’s actually how we started; how I met Phil.”
Love has worked with many legends of the 1960s, including Sam Cooke, Dionne Warwick, Bill Medley, the Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones and Sonny and Cher. As an actress, Love performed in several Broadway productions. She had a recurring role as Roger Murtaugh’s (played by Danny Glover) wife in the “Lethal Weapon” film series.
One would wonder, having worked with so many legends, was there a favorite?
“I got to meet and work with Dionne Warwick for 10 years. So to say as a favorite, it would be her because I had more in common with her. But one of my favorites that I actually worked with was Sam Cooke. The other one would be Elvis Presley because knowing his life and everything that he was doing at that time.”
Rolling Stone has ranked Love among the 100 greatest singers of all-time. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Among her many accomplishments, Love is featured in the Oscar-winning documentary film “20 Feet From Stardom” (2013), for which she won a Grammy Award.
Fans can expect a night full of fond musical memories with a warm Christmas theme at the performance.
“I do a medley of all my old songs. We call it the ‘60’s Medley.’ I tell people the reason why I can do all of them is because they don’t realize that when these songs were recorded they were only like a minute-and-a-half long,” Love said with a laugh. “We just do the whole song. I have some songs in the show that I really love and then you have ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.
“I do a lot of talking in my show. I found out over the years that people really do want to know what you’ve been doing. So it makes it a little easier on me too. I don’t have to work as hard when I can tell stories,” Love laughs in closing.
Tickets are available online at sfscARTS.org, by phone at 863-784-7178, or by visiting the SFSC Box Office at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park.