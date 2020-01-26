AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was in critical condition Saturday following a single vehicle crash late Friday night.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, at about 11 p.m. Anthony Darrow, 44, was traveling north on a 2013 Harley-Davidson in the left lane on U.S. 27 while approaching West Hal McRae Boulevard. The motorcycle collided with the concrete curb grass median, traveled back onto the roadway and began to overturn.
The motorcycle came a final rest on its side in the center lane of U.S. 27.
Darrow was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital.
The crash is under investigation. FHP noted that the crash is not alcohol related.