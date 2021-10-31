Darwin C. Seymour
Darwin C. Seymour, 98, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 13, 2021 at the Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid. Darwin was born on July 3, 1923 in Cannonsville, New York and was the son of Ruth (Walley) and Erferd Seymour.
Darwin has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1965 moving here from upstate New York where he retired as a dairy farmer. Darwin was of the Baptist faith. He was an active member with several dairy associations and the water and soil conservation unit in Delaware County, New York. Darwin enjoyed working on the dairy farm, playing a good round of golf and spending time on the water fishing. He loved being with family and friends anytime they could get together.
Darwin is preceded in death by his loving sister, Isabelle Buchannan. He is survived by his loving children, Donna Kolodziej, Dolan (Julie), Gerald, and Paul (Nancy) Seymour; 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Harold Seymour.
A service to celebrate his life will be held in early November in Walton, New York.