Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 49

Members of the newly-chartered Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 49 celebrate the start of their chapter with the arrival of their charter on Thursday. Now, they can go out and help veterans get the assistance they need.

 COURTESY/DAVA CHAPTER 49

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Chapter 49 in Sebring received on Thursday its charter.

Now the members can head out into the community to help veterans get the assistance they need.

