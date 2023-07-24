The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Chapter 49 in Sebring received on Thursday its charter.
Now the members can head out into the community to help veterans get the assistance they need.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Chapter 49 in Sebring received on Thursday its charter.
Now the members can head out into the community to help veterans get the assistance they need.
John “Metric” Vincent said the auxiliary has been working on getting a charter for more than a year, and now has a charter membership of 12-15 people.
“Our goal is to bring awareness and help vets with filing claims for their benefits,” Vincent said.
The auxiliaries are an essential part of the DAV, he said, because no one knows more than a veteran’s wife, son, daughter, nephew, niece, brother, sister and other relatives just what that veteran goes through.
A DAV auxiliary offers them a voice to procure benefits that improve their well being. Once such benefit, the caregiver provision, came as a direct response to family members wanting to assist their veteran with personal, home-based care.
Since 1922, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) has partnered with the DAV parent organization in their mission of service to disabled veterans and their families.
In the last 100 years, that relationship has continued to flourish, and the blended organizations have achieved many victories in their quest to improve the quality of life that veterans rightly deserve.
With nearly a quarter-million members, the DAVA has far-reaching programs for people of all ages and brings in members with diverse interests, which the DAVA promotes as a reason the organization is successful.
The DAVA Chapter 49 wants more members. Lifetime memberships are $250, or free for anyone age 80 or older.
To be eligible, people must be:
• Family and extended family of a military veteran who was not dishonorably discharged.
• Family and extended family of any person injured and still in active service in United States armed forces.
• Family and extended family of DAV Auxiliary members.
For further details, contact Charlie Martin at 863-873-3535.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.