DAV awards members

SEBRING — The Ridge Chapter 49 of the Disabled American Veterans has been out in the community awarding Certificates of Appreciation to members who have reached milestone years as an active member. On Oct. 15, Patrick Dell was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation issued by the DAV State of Florida and signed by our National Commander Andrew Marshall. This 50-year longevity certificate and a 50-year lapel pin was presented at a Dawn Dell Realty showing with many of her representatives in attendance. Chaplain Paul Hinman, Commander David Fearnley, and Adjutant John Vincent III attended the presentation. Mr. Dell has been a life member of the DAV over 53 years and is a great supporter of our Chapter.
During the same time frame, we presented Harry Marsh, President of the local Purple Heart association with a 25-year certificate and pin, at the same Highlands County Veterans Council meeting SR Vice Commander Brad Bouters and Commander David Fearnley, also presented Denise Williams with a 15 year certificate and pin. Denise is a county veterans service officer and very active in the county with helping veterans.
We would like to thank all our Veterans for all they have accomplished to keep our country safe. Veterans are welcome to contact our Chapter for information and free transportation from Sebring VA Clinic to Bay Pines, Lee County VA clinic and to the Manatee Clinic in Bradenton. Contact Commander David Fearnley at 863-464-1881.