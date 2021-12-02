DAV hosts golf tournament, thanks local businesses
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ridge Chapter 49 held their fourth annual golf tournament on Nov. 13 at the Sun ’N Lake Golf Club. The tournament was a success and there were over 153 golfers supporting the organization. There was a 50/50 drawing and many great door prizes donated by local businesses. Andy Kesling, head golf professional of Sun ’N Lake Golf Club was instrumental in setting everything up. The Island View Restaurant served the golfers with a delicious lunch after the tournament was finished.
The DAV would like to send many thanks from the local chapter and the many veterans in the community who will benefit from this event.
Many thanks also to the Highlands News-Sun who ran numerous advertisements about the golf tournament and had a team participate in the event. The DAV received gift certificates to be given for prizes from the following businesses: Dimitri’s Kitchen, Legacy Bicycles, Olive Garden, Outback, Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Sebring Diner, Zack’s NY.Style Pizza & BBQ, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Musselman’s Appliances, Ashley Home Store, Sunset Grill, Azul Tequila, and a private donation.
The DAV also gives a big shout out to hole sponsors: Pat Dell, Coker Fuel Inc., RJB Cardiac & Rehab, Long’s Air Conditioning, K Aluminum, ABC Discount Appliances, 1st Look Realty, Stewart Construction, Tyler Berman/KW Realty, Aaron Carts Plus, Boom Booms Guns & Ammo, Chip Boring-Re/Max, 1st Place Insurance, Re/Max Realty Plus, Deep South Bar & Grill, Turn 2 Brewing Co, Kenny and Sue Hellerbrand, Vietnam Veterans of America Post 1097, Advanced Air Systems, Tanglewood Veterans Association, Jeff Fultz AC, American Legion Post 74, Victory Carts, South Central Florida Chapter of MOAA, Bugs Beware, JMC Construction, Highlands Tiling and Painting, and McPhail’s Auto Sales.
The DAV sincerely appreciates the support of these businesses and individuals in making this event a success. The funds raised will be used to assist veterans who are in need. Remember, the DAV is here in the community helping veterans. Please keep this organization on your calendar for next year’s golf tournament. With help from this community, the DAV can better assist the many veterans living in our county. Contact Commander David Fearnley at 863-464-1881 for assistance, donations and any questions or comments.
Thank you for supporting our veterans.
David D. Fearnley
Disabled American Veterans, Ridge Chapter 49