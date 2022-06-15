The Sebring Elks #1529 is very grateful for the love and dedication by the June Elk of the Month, David Travers. He has been a loyal member for the last 30 years, and has donated time and money into the beautification of our Lodge. Dave is a true fixture to our Texas Hold-em held once a month at “Billy Brown’s Casino” aka Jolly Corks.
Dave is the owner of Sebring Custom Tanning. He has been married to his better half, Becky Travers, for 52 years and is the father of our exalted ruler’s wife and fellow Elk, Christy Spiegel. Dave is also a life member of Sebring Firemen, Inc., and sits on the Highlands County Fair Board. He is as proud to be an Elk as we are to have him. Thank you Dave for all you do.