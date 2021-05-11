David E. Mirts
David Eugene (Shortboy) Mirts, 69, passed away peacefully April 27, 2021 at his home in Sebring, Florida, surrounded by loved ones. Psalm 116:15.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Mirts; infant son, Daniel Eugene, and stepson, Joshua Helms. He is survived by his wife, Alisa; son, Hazen (Brettany), Sydney, HJ and Caroline; daughter, Whitney King (John Mark), Jake and Ramona Belle; daughter, Hope Cox (Taylor), Wyatt and Charlie; stepson, Ryan Helms and his two four-legged babies: Sambo and Chloe B. He is also survived by his brother, Lynn (Jennifer), Emily and Nathan; brother, Leslie (Kristen), Elizabeth, Rebecca and Jonathan; and several great-nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of friends.
David was an adventurous, live-life-to-the-fullest kind of guy. He loved the outdoors. Wherever the sun was, he was there doing just whatever. His kids and grandkids were the absolute light of his life.
David graduated from the Webb School of Knoxville and The University of Tennessee (Alumni). He served in the Navy, and he spent up to 16 years between the Navy and the Air National Guard. After the Navy, he spent the next several years having fun in a banking career with Park National Bank and First American Bank and then went on to work for other banking service companies. He left his banking career to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams and co-founded Mountain View Window and Door. David then moved to Florida and founded MJS Golf Services and co-founded Florida Golf Materials, where he became fondly known as the “Sand Man.”
David was a second generation board member of The Interfaith Health Clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was also a second generation volunteer for Mobile Meals in Knoxville as well as in Naples, Florida. He was Deacon chairman at his church, First Baptist Church Lake Josephine, for several years. David was always out to help his community, his church, his friends, and even strangers. He truly had an incredible impact on many lives and we will miss him and that infectious smile.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers who provided such exceptional care and comfort during his illness. Their attention, kindness and professionalism will not soon be forgotten.
The family will be receiving friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 7 at Gettysvue Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 14 at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine in Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations gifts may be made to: First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine,111 Lake Josephine Drive, Sebring, FL 33875. “Chest of Joash” in David’s memory or Interfaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917, a Memorial Fund is being established. Cremation services provided by National Cremation Society.