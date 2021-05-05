David J. Coller
David J. Coller, 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Born on Nov. 14, 1935 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Rev. Charles M. Coller and Mary Flornell (Helman) Coller.
On March 29, 1956, he married the love of his life, the former Dolores I. McPherson, who survives him.
David attended Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston, Massachusetts for two years prior to being drafted and enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. David proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957 during the Korean War era. During his service, he was awarded a medal of good conduct and was honorably discharged in 1957. He began his career with the Duquesne Light Company beginning in 1957 at the Philips Coal Power Station in South Heights, Pennsylvania and then went on to be an operating foreman at the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant in Shippingport, Pennsylvania. He also worked with his friend, Dan Kuhlman, at Kuhlman’s Lawnmower Shop in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.
David’s hobbies included building and flying his three planes, rebuilding and showing off his antique cars, playing piano and golfing every chance he got. He had a strong faith and love of God and was a lifelong member of Church of the Nazarene. Before moving to Florida, he attended and helped to build the Coraopolis Nazarene Church (Beacon of Hope) in Pennsylvania and was very active and supportive of the Pittsburgh District Nazarene Center as well as the Avon Park Holiness Campground. He was a member of Avon Park Nazarene Church for the past 20 years. He enjoyed helping others whenever he could. He went on many work and witness trips to Lesotho (Africa), China, Honduras, Costa Rica and Haiti helping to build churches, schools and other projects on the mission fields. He was also able to travel with his wife on a trip to the Holy Lands of Israel. David loved his family and often took them on cross-country trips to the Grand Canyon, annual family fishing trips to Canada, along with camping and air and car shows across the U.S.
Left to honor his memory and faithful service is his wife, Dolores I. Coller; his four children, Debbie Sweeley (Clyde), Robert Coller (Pam), David W. Coller (Nancy) and Sandy Smith (Rev. Dave); his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Arthur Coller, and his daughter Michelle Coller.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn M. Coller.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service at Avon Park Church of the Nazarene at 707 W. Main St., Avon Park, Florida, on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at noon. Rev. Mike Dees, pastor of the church, assisted by Rev. James Boardman, will be leading the service. Military honors will be given by the members of the VFW Honor Guard at 1:30 p.m. following the service.
David’s final resting place will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Cremation arrangements will be coordinated by Dowden Funeral Home in Sebring. If you would like to send condolences or have any questions, contact the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene, 707 W. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33826; 863-453-4851; email apnazarene@yahoo.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David’s honor to the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Advent Health Sebring Hospital and the members of Compassionate Care hospice team for the loving care and support they showed David and the family during his final days.