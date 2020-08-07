David M. Houser
David Michael Houser, age 53, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1966 in Frankfort, New York, to Richard Herbert and Theresa Ann Houser. He worked in quality control for Kegel, LLC for 29 years, was a member of the Ridge Coin Club, a member of St. John United Methodist Church, and has been a resident since 1985, coming from Frankfort, New York.
David is survived by his wife, Kimberly Houser of Avon Park, Florida; son, Aaron Houser (Denise); and sister, Melissa Lane. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Gay.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Horticultural Society, www.publicgardens.org
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com