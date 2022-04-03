LAKE PLACID — Don Davies, owner of Sugar Sand Distillery, earned the Highlands County Tourism Development Council’s 2021 Winner’s Circle Innovation Champion award. Davies said he was surprised and pleased with the award and he looks forward to seeing who wins the award this year.
The award was for his forward thinking about his spirits and adding hand sanitizer to his product line in the middle of a pandemic.
“I had been looking at hand sanitizer, because I knew it required ethyl alcohol, drinking alcohol and I have that,” Davies said. “You always think about everything you could do with your product. So, I started kind of looking into it as this COVID thing started creeping up. Otherwise, you do not survive around here. I called my bottle supplier, and I checked into the little liquor bottles.”
Davies said he went with the airline-size liquor bottles because he knew he would not be selling hand sanitizer long term. He could still use the small bottles to hold liquor. The other distilleries ordering regular bottles could make them hard to find.
“That’s not our business. Our business is liquor,” Davies said.
Shortly after purchasing the bottles, the government emailed distilleries and encouraged them to make hand sanitizer free of taxation.
“They gave us a formula to use, which of course, we didn’t follow,” Davies said. “We wanted to make something a little better.”
They added a hand lotion and tweaked the formula. Three days after the government asked them to make hand sanitizers, it hit their shelves. Davies said they sold the product for about four or five months until there was no longer a market for it.
Davies had a couple of ideas of who else would be good nominees for the innovation award – Gibby and Katie Randall and Tony Castronova.
The Randalls bought a property and restored it and when their son could not find the perfect venue for their wedding, they built it and Barn at Paso Fino was born.
Tony Castronova of Warehouse Hobbies is a problem solver and can find a solution for any fix. He installs radio cabinets in side-by-sides for multiple models. He is also a partner with Davies with the new Sugar Sand Distillery in Sebring. The steampunk-themed distillery will have an Italian eatery on the Circle. As soon as the permit is signed, Davies said they will be ready to open in 120 days,