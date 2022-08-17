SEBRING — A local man has been charged with allegedly picking up a BB gun and threatening someone with it during an argument.
Stephen Lary Davis, 37, of Sebring has been charged with aggravated assault and with resisting an officer without violence, ostensibly for failing to come out of the woods where he allegedly had hid after the incident.
Arrest reports state that at 1:15 p.m. July 28, he and another person got into an argument at a house in the area of Sebring Lakes. At one point, reports said, Davis picked up a BB gun and threatened to beat the other person with it.
Reports state that the victim, fearing for personal safety, retreated to a bedroom at the residence while witnesses tried to deescalate the violence.
Deputies arrived to a possible noise of a fight coming from inside the residence, the address of which was redacted from reports. When a deputy knocked on the door and announced “Sheriff’s Office,” all noise ceased, reports said.
Reports said Davis then fled on foot from the house toward U.S. 27.
Deputies saw him and commanded him to stop, reports said, but he refused. He was in a wooded area for 10 minutes before K-9 units arrived, reports said, at which time he then came out of the woods.
He was placed in custody and handcuffed at that time, reports said.