SEBRING — Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Drew Davis, who prosecuted felony cases before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada and other judges in the courthouse in Commerce Street, will join the loyal opposition as he takes on a job with the public defender in Hardee County.
Both offices are in the 10th Circuit, which includes Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
While here in Highlands, Davis obtained convictions on drug possession cases, serial burglary cases, child sex crimes, and such violent crimes as battery during his stint at the prosecutor’s office.
Changing from the prosecution side to the defense table is common for lawyers who practice criminal law. It is how they obtain a well-rounded understanding of strategy and procedure important to the profession.
“I am looking forward to being on the defense side of things,” Davis told the Highlands News-Sun. “It’s a different world, the defense side. I will learn new strategies and defense tactics within the law.”
Davis, who is renovating an historic stone home with his wife in Hardee County, said he also will enjoy the shorter commute from his home to Wauchula. His daily drive to Sebring is a roughly 57-mile round trip.
The friendly young attorney will be missed in the prosecutor’s office in Sebring, his boss said.
“We have appreciated Drew’s contribution to our office and he shall be missed professionally and personally,” said Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, the supervising prosecutor in Highlands and Hardee counties. Davis is one of several seasoned prosecutors under Kromholz: in alphabetical order, Richard Castillo, Tatiana Dimitroff, Courtney Lenhart, Christine Pletcher, and Norda Swaby.
Kromholz moved prosecutor Gary Ellis from County Court into Felony Court in Courtroom 2B to handle Davis’ active cases and beyond.
“Fortunately, we have Gary, a seasoned career prosecutor within our office who shall be able to transition seamlessly into the Felony Trial Division,” Kromholz said. “Gary has been with our office for three decades and has worked within all trial divisions with courtroom experience in Polk, Hardee and Highlands.”
In County Court, which handles almost all first appearances and misdemeanor crimes, Kromholz has Assistant State Attorneys Ivey Prevatte and Caymen Hargaden, who have “stepped up and assumed the additional caseload in that area of our office,” he said.
Davis, who like many other local attorneys, graduated from Florida State University College of Law, leaves a hole in the prosecutor’s lineup that will have to be filled. The 10th Circuit Public Defender’s Office also needs to hire more attorneys, especially death-penalty certified lawyers.
“Hopefully we shall attract a new law graduate in the near future to join our County Court team,” Kromholz said.