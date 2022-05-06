SEBRING — Words have power, and can have even more power when spoken in love.
That’s what Pastor Tina Knight of Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center said Thursday during Highlands County’s 28th observance of the National Day of Prayer.
Knight said this year’s theme, “Exalt the Lord, who has established us,” from the Bible book of Colossians, fits what is happening to the church today where worldly beliefs are trying to come into the church, especially that of appeasing sin.
“But I stand today to say that we will stand on the promises of God,” Knight said. “We will teach the gospel. We will live the gospel as God has called us to do.”
Knight said that the apostle Paul addressed the same issues from prison, with words that had power to correct wrong beliefs and behavior. She encouraged people, no matter their color, creed or ethnicity, to “speak up, cry out, and get back” to knowing Jesus and making him known in the world today.
“Our words, your words, my words have power, also. And they have authority to disrupt, dismantle, destroy anything that the enemy has set up to silence the church,” Knight said. “So we must take courage. Make the tough call, and address wrong behavior in the church and outside the church, if we’re going to save a generation. If we’re going to save our nation, we cannot be people-pleasers.”
She added that believers should “speak corrective words in love,” preserving respect for others while setting a standard for excellence and living it.
“The world is watching us,” Knight said. “Let us remember that love and prayer have no boundaries. We have all things in common in our Lord, Jesus Christ.”
Following her, Pastor Stephen Ahrens of First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine said that during the most difficult times of his life, he prayed and those prayers were “desperate, short and powerfully answered by God.”
He pointed out the Biblical prophet Isaiah who called upon the Lord first by confessing and repenting of his sins.
“Only in this way can we find forgiveness,” Ahrens said. “Until you repent of your personal sin, you cannot make personal revival.”
He said that the nation of Judah in Isaiah’s time was a nation in decline because of immorality, idolatry and infanticide. He said people in the United States need to repent of human trafficking, greed-based materialism and abortion, creating what he called a “secularized nation.”
He voiced concerns that members of Generation Z, the children of both Generation X and the Millennials, are leaving the church in their college years.
“We need to rebuke our nation, but we must not do it in self-righteousness, wagging our finger at the sinners. We need to do it in love,” Ahrens said, thanking Knight for also saying so. “We have to speak the truth in love. Otherwise, our whole message gets lost in translation.”
In his prayer, he asked for forgiveness for the things people have done, and for the things they have failed to do for others.
Thursday’s event had the Walker Memorial Academy Select Choir sing the national anthem and “Shall We Gather by the River.” Joe Lewis, local vocalist, performed “You Raise Me Up” and led the crowd in singing “God, Bless America.”
Prior to the event, the Walker Memorial Academy Fire and Steel steel drum band performed well-known hymns and praise songs, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented and retired the colors.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler gave the invocation, stating that one thing God cannot do is self-praise, leaving creation to do it.
Circuit Court Judge Heather Beato gave the benediction, in which she said, “May we continue to pray for our leaders, day after day.”