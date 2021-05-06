SEBRING — One local event that went virtual last year will come back to the group setting today: The National Day of Prayer at 11 a.m. on the Highlands County Courthouse lawn.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said staff will put out 200 chairs, spaced apart in small groups. However, he said, if people want to bring their own chair, they are welcome to do it.
Other than that, it will be a similar program as it has been in years past. This year’s theme is “Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty,” comes from 2 Corinthians, chapter 3, verse 17 that states, “For the Lord is the Spirit, and wherever the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” Kaszubowski found this to be very poignant this year.
“We need to be praying every day, not just Thursday,” Kaszubowski told county commissioners Tuesday as they approved a resolution to recognize the National Day of Prayer.
The event, once again, will take place under the largest live oak tree on the Courthouse lawn. In addition to the shade, water will be available, although Kaszubowski was expecting clear weather with slightly cooler temperatures than these past few days.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present and retire the colors. Sheriff Paul Blackman will give the opening invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Circuit Court Judge Anthony L. Ritenour.
Circuit Court Judge Angela J. Cowden will sing the national anthem, as she has before, Kaszubowski said. He will welcome people to the event, followed by a song by Joe Lewis, who has also performed at previous Day of Prayer events.
Bishop Umah Miller of Bountiful Blessings Church of God, the first of two speakers, will give remarks and a prayer, followed by music provided by the Heartland Christian Academy. Pastor Melinda Brown of The Ministry Center will then also give remarks and prayer.
Together, everyone will sing “God Bless America,” by Irving Berlin, directed by Joe Lewis. Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer will give the benediction.
Kaszubowski has said, “We’re back and it’s going to be a beautiful day.” He welcomes everyone who can to join in the prayer at 11 a.m. either at the Courthouse or wherever they may be.