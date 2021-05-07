SEBRING — Prayers at the National Day of Prayer were advised to use love to close gaps between themselves and those who are different, and to turn to God for faith in a world that would have them worship false idols.
"I am excited for this moment because I see a bunch of people who are ready to see what God is going to do next," said Bishop Umah Miller of Bountiful Blessings Church of God said Thursday on the Highlands County Courthouse lawn.
He told county residents they are charged with exhibiting their greatest attribute to the world – their collective heart.
"I believe that our heart will allow us to cross over barriers and reach places that we've never been able to reach before," Miller said. "And although we have had our moments of division," he continued, "we are compelled by the word of God to love one another in spite of it all."
"It is love that will keep us. It is love that will change us. It is love that will sustain us. It is love that will validate who we are when anybody else cannot understand where we stand," Miller said.
He said love is the greatest resource anyone could have and challenged Highlands County residents to use it to bring resources and talents together for the benefit of all. Those differences bring people closer together, he said.
When people come together, God will balance, establish and equip people for their tasks, and he encouraged them to turn to God to have that power to love the way they should.
Miller invited prayers to then reach out and hold the hands of those near them, to let God move them as they should be moved.
As to the importance of praying, Pastor Melinda Brown of The Ministry Center said many might say that people who pray "talk into thin air" and nothing more.
"And we say, 'No. We're talking to the God who made the air,'" Brown said.
The day has been set apart as a day for all to pray, which she said is even more needed today.
"There is an invisible war going for the very heart of our country," Brown said, adding that scripture said those who have faith in God have protection against schemes plotted from the devil. "Because we are fighting from a position of victory, thanks to Jesus."
She then retold the Bible story of three young Hebrew men — Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego — who refused to worship King Nebuchadnezzar or the gods he worshiped, and were thrown into a blazing furnace as punishment, but survived under God's protection. When they emerged unscathed, King Nebuchadnezzar converted to worship their God.
Brown encouraged people to remember that, no matter what the country is going through, "in the middle of a firestorm," Jesus would set them free.
"The son of God is love, life and liberty," she said, repeating this year's National Day of Prayer theme.
At the event, Joe Lewis, who has provided sound equipment for the event almost as long as it has been held, sang "Amazing Grace" and later led the crowd in "God, Bless America." Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden led the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and the Heartland Christian Academy Praise Band performed "At the Cross" and "I Am Set Free."
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard posted and retired colors at the event. Sheriff Paul Blackman gave the invocation and Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer gave the benediction.
Clerk of Court Jerome Kaszubowski welcomed the prayers and gave introductions. He also lamented that the event could not take place in person last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He passed along regrets for that from his predecessor, former clerk Bob Germaine, who also sent regrets that he could not attend this year.