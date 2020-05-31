The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of May and the first week of June gives anglers the lunar perigee during the first half and the full moon during the second half of the week. The weather forecast for this strong full moon week promises heavy cloud-cover 24-7 starting Monday and lasting through next weekend, which is great news for daytime full moon anglers.
The wind forecast for the week starts today with a mild north wind followed by a strong east wind Monday and Tuesday as a high pressure system enters the start — pressure will climb from 29.95 In Hg tonight to 30.16 In Hg by Tuesday midday. However Wednesday through the remainder of the week an ideal fishing wind from the east to southeast will occur with speeds in the 6 to 8 mph range.
With the moon arriving at its closest orbit point to earth on Tuesday, Friday’s full moon will be strong. With the rainy season weather forecast of heavy clouds during the night, daytime fishing during the underfoot period will be very good.
Water temperatures are still in the upper part of the ideal temperature range of 70-82 degrees at the depth fish feed at. So shallow vegetation areas are holding plenty of fish. And when you factor-in that a high pressure system enters the state starting tonight, Monday and Tuesday morning, fish will be moving into these areas and will remain there throughout the week — Wednesday midday, pressure will drop slightly but not enough to move fish out of shoreline cover areas.
Best Fishing Days: With the full moon occurring Friday and the lunar perigee occurring three days before on Tuesday, and when combined with the weather prediction of heavy cloud-cover over the next six nights the best fishing days will occur during the first half of the full moon week which starts Tuesday.
If the weather forecast turns-out to be correct, daytime anglers will have a much better fishing experience due to nighttime cloud-cover slowing nighttime feeding activity way down. This will greatly help the daytime moon underfoot period.
So I predict the best days this week occur Thursday through Saturday when the winds shift out of the southeast at an ideal fishing wind speed of six to eight mph. But every day this week will give angler above-average fishing.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:53 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:30 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 5 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in rating by a half number daily until next weekend when it begins to decline after the full moon on Friday.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the first minor period occurs the moon is overhead at 9:18 p.m. and the sunset at 8:16 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 7-10 p.m. And the second minor period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 2:57 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon.
