Bringing joy and lightness to one’s spirit, dragonflies are often believed to herald change and transformation, likely due to their miraculous life span. Beginning as a nymph in the water, the voracious larva are truly peculiar creatures. Appearing a bit like some monster movie creature breathing through gills, it undergoes a streamlined metamorphosis. The larval insect crawls out of the water to some emergent vegetation where it will cling until its skin splits open and a shriveled adult form emerges.
Slowly the wings unfold and the insect “hardens.” In a short amount of time, it alights to the air, completely changed from its former life and existence. Now about to lift twice its own weight, even while in flight, its choice of a meal alters dramatically. It also now can fly, dip and dive while turning instantly, something no other winged creature or manmade device is yet able to accomplish. Truly this is a transformation unlike any other.
Once fully transformed, each species goes about life in the air, returning to water to lay eggs. Some rest on branches much like an airplane on a runway where others hang vertically or assume an obelisk position with their abdomen upright into the air like an ice skater being held aloft by her partner. Some of this positioning is used to better capture sunlight and warming or to cool the body similar to how we would by raising our arms to cool our pits.
Predatory and efficient hunters, both in larval and adult form, dragonflies are well known for their ability to consume huge numbers of mosquitoes and flies. With over 100 species of dragonflies seen in Florida annually, you might be surprised to know that some are migratory while others remain year-round residents. If you adore these beautiful creatures, consider adding your observations to The Dragonfly Society of the Americas’ website- www.OdonataCentral.com. Currently there are just 26 sightings recorded for Highlands County, Florida, but we know there are many more out there. Join other citizen scientists and add your sightings or browse the beauties others have posted.
From the stained glass-like appearance of their intricate wings to the metallic globed compound eyes made up of 25,000 individual lenses, dragonflies are gorgeous and colorful insects. Look closely and take note of the colorful stigmata marks on their wings and the banding on their bodies. From wing patches to forceptail tails, dragonflies have astounding variations to keep you challenging your identification abilities. Step outside and see who’s eating the bugs over your lawn this evening.