DC can’t become a state
Making D.C the 51st state is a direct violation of the U. S. Constitution.
The Constitution grants general state-creation powers to Congress in Article IV, Section 3, under the Admissions Clause, which reads: “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States.”
Washington D.C. is not a U.S. territory in the way that Puerto Rico is. It is a federal district, in fact, no United States territory is located within the borders of the U.S. Those states within the borders of the United States, have a sovereignty separate from that of the federal government. Congress cannot legislate a law making Washington “District of Columbia” a state as it is unconstitutional, the District is encompassed total within the State of Maryland.
The land ceded from Virginia was returned by Congress in 1847.
D.C. encompasses five counties in Maryland, the District of Columbia is totally encompassed within the state of Maryland, Article IV, Section 3, under the Admissions Clause states that a new state cannot be created within a state.
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy in 1964 made this quite clear stating he deemed it impractical and unconstitutional the admission of Washington, D.C., to the Union as the 51st state.
It would be a state 61 square miles in size.
John Nelson
Sebring