SEBRING — Rachel Blake, 45, admitted to bilking the Department of Children and Families of some $13,417 in November 2021. Prosecutors agreed to withhold adjudication if she made restitution, paid court costs and other fees, and otherwise behaved herself.
On Tuesday, she appeared before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on the violation of probation (VOP) docket.
Court documents show Blake agreed to pay $13,417 to a probation officer in monthly installments. She’d failed to make monthly payments and had a balance of $11,528 at the time of her arrest. She also allegedly had not paid a $30-a-month fee for her probation supervision. She has also failed to pay $790 in court costs.
Her original charge of public assistance fraud is punishable by five years in state prison.