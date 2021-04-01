As we walked the dog in the darkening evening, we were delighting over the extra daylight afforded by the recent time change. While I cannot bear to lose even a few moments of sleep, let alone a whole hour, having the lengthening of light at the end of the workday feels like vacation. We linger longer in the evenings, feel less rushed and more accomplished. It is a win-win as far as I’m concerned.
Even better, as we end our nights with a late evening walk, we enjoy the cooler temperatures now that the days are heating up. Soon the afternoon and evening thunderstorms will start rolling again but for now, it’s just the balmy breezes and darkness lit only by stars. That was, of course, until we saw it.
At first, I didn’t trust my eyes due to the new excitement of post-vitreous detachment and my own personal lightning show. Was I really seeing what I thought I was or was it the sparking of my retinal tissues? Nope, it was the real deal. Zipping along like a glow of neon was a real live lightning bug.
We strained our eyes to the darkness to see if there were others. Only two danced about nearby, but even so I was thrilled. While we would often see these glowing bugs while camping in the past, this was uncommon to see them around the home or neighborhood.
Lightning bugs start out as peculiar looking flattened caterpillars. We always called them glow worms because of the “lights” on their undersides. To me they look like a cross between a flat caterpillar and an armadillo with their hardened, segmented exterior. Whether you call the adults a lightning bug or firefly, the cold light they emit is quite a marvel.
The two we saw flying and flashing were most likely males searching for stationary females. They emitted greenish blinks of light, but I didn’t have the time to stop and time or otherwise categorize the flashing. With nearly 60 varieties of fireflies out there, I could have watched and perhaps identified the ones we viewed by the blinking pattern and color.
If you’ve only ever seen green fireflies, you might be surprised to know they also flash yellow, orange and a cross between yellow and orange. I’ve only seen a conglomeration of the different colors flying together one time near a spring in north Florida many years ago. That camping trip is solidly set in my memories due to the abundance of fireflies and the startling discovery of the variations in colors.
While the time change has afforded us more daylight, maybe set your watch to walk out after dark and see if there are any flashing insects around your home. Seeing lightning bugs is a fun way to enjoy the outdoors before the mosquitoes take over the evenings.