Libya

Libyan forces are deployed in Tripoli, Libya, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Clashes broke out early Saturday between rival militias in Libya’s capital, a health official said.

 YOUSEF MURAD/AP PHOTO

CAIRO — Deadly clashes broke out Saturday in Libya’s capital between militias backed by its two rival administrations, portending a return to violence amid a long political stalemate.

At least 23 people were killed and 140 more wounded, the Health Ministry said. It added that 64 families were evacuated from areas around the fighting.

