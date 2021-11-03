Deadly politics
I have had it with the constant accusations, false responsibility, and outright constant threats that President Biden was responsible for the deaths of the 13 service personnel in Afghanistan last August. Granted, it was a tragedy and the loss of any service men/women is regrettable. The real tragedy to that event was that in just four more days they would have been homebound, safe and sound.
Those 13 were on crowd control duty trying to push people through a gate at Kabul Airport while the Taliban was harassing and beating people and trying to stop them from leaving the country. There were hundreds of U.S. service people at the airport doing various duties and the 13 were simply doing theirs. The terrorist simply walked into that crowd and killed himself along with the 13 and 150 Afghans with a reported 200 more injured.
The Trump Cult are trying to convince people that as commander in chief, Biden was responsible. This on the whole is absolutely ridiculous.
A week later a Navy helicopter crashed off the back end of an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. Five sailors lost their lives. Was President Biden responsible for that too? After all, he is the commander in chief.
I am a veteran and many, if not all, other veterans can tell you being in the service can be a dangerous job. Accidents happen, guns misfire, explosives go off, airplanes crash and ships catch on fire. I served on a submarine that exploded in the forward battery compartment and killed five people. I was part of the new crew, I could have been part of the old crew. Now being totally ridiculous, to safe guard against anymore accidents and deaths, we should ask all military personnel to retire to their barracks and never come out. That way we can’t blame the commander in chief.
To all veterans reading this letter, thanks for your service.
Hal Graves
Sebring