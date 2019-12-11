Many factors contribute to holiday stress. Some are controlled while others are not. To minimize your stress, focus on those that are within your control. Probably first and foremost among these is the related expenses. To avoid over extending yourself financially, set a budget for all holiday expenses, and then be creative. For example, you might offer to swap gift exchanging for low-cost activities with loved ones. You might prepare a home-cooked meal and deliver it to a busy friend rather than buying them a gift. Organizing a Secret Santa at work or a White Elephant gift exchange might be fun in large families.
To manage travel costs, consider Skype or Grandpad visits. Or, ask family members to skip tangible gifts in favor of funds towards travel. You might even send a card with an IOU to visit at another time of the year when travel costs are less exorbitant. For children, try giving joint gifts that all the children can share, and then limiting each child to one individual gift within a modest price range. This will encourage children to share and work together as team members and avoid them becoming too focused on the materialistic aspects of the holiday. In fact, you might consider making their individual gift a contribution to the college savings program or a government savings bond. They will appreciate this a great deal when they are looking for their first car or trying to cover college tuition, books and fees.
If you do opt for a single gift for children, consider hiding clues throughout your home with one leading to another so that it might take your child an hour or so to actually find the gift. The hunt can become a family tradition that increases anticipation and fun.
Grandparents, many children don’t read much now. So, consider borrowing library books above their reading level but at their comprehension level. Read the stories onto DVD’s and send the children the DVD books as gifts they can listen to at bed time.
Another means of reducing holiday stress is to set realistic expectations. Give yourself permission to be less than perfect. It is OK to have a low-key holiday. Focus on quality time with people whose company you enjoy rather than on hustle and bustle. If you are alone, consider a church activity, visiting an orphanage, volunteering at a school or a homeless shelter to help others celebrate.
It is good to have some back up plans, so throughout the year buy a few gifts on sale, wrap them up and keep them in case you need an unexpected gift at the last moment. (Just remember to label what it is). Likewise, make up a few casseroles a few weeks in advance and maybe some holiday cakes that you can freeze. If company brings unexpected guests, you will be all set.
A major tool for reducing holiday stress is giving yourself permission to say “No.” You don’t need to go to every function you are invited to. You can decide not to be the host for the annual holiday meal. Instead, consider having a caterer deliver you a scrumptious meal. If you dislike crowds and noise, do whatever shopping you want to do online, or late at night when the rest of us are heading to bed. Whenever possible, have the store wrap the gift for you.
Remember to take care of yourself. Plan twice as much time for each task as you think will be required. Then, if it takes extra time, you are probably fine. If it doesn’t, you have free time. Then schedule time in to listen to music, take a nap, soak in the tub, get a massage, go to the gym, read a book, do your mindfulness exercise, pray, sing, enjoy a hot chocolate. In other words, take time to pamper yourself. You will be glad that you did.
Finally, avoid the urge to indulge in cannabis, alcohol or other substances. Mulled wine, cocktails, spiked eggnog, ciders, a joint, are all very tempting. But, stress can easily build and with it you could find yourself using these quick fixes more often than is healthy for you. So, make a point of continuing with your wellness plan, including daily exercise and frequent small meals. Carry some warm water with a slice of lemon or orange and sip throughout the day. Drinking warm water can kick start your metabolism and help avoid gaining weight over the holidays. It also helps clear your airways and reduces symptoms of a cold, and with a bit of honey may soothe a sore throat. If you want to detox, add some Vitamin C and antioxidants into the water with a bit of apple cider vinegar. Or you might make some old-fashion dandelion tea, which releases excess body fluid. Staying hydrated helps mitigate the effects of stress. Just taking the time to make yourself a special tea and being mindful of what you are drinking, how it looks, how it feels when you swallow, it is a simple meditation that will also interrupt stress.
So, de-stress and enjoy your holidays.
Susan L. Crum, Ph.D, QEEG-D is a licensed psychologist and clinical director at Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC in Sebring.