Sebring Elks #1529 proudly selects Deanna Lewis as Elk of the Month for October 2022. Deanna’s husband Bob, is a lifetime member of the Elks and she has been volunteering for years. In 2018 Deanna decided she too wanted to be an Elk and joined the Sebring Lodge in July of that year. Exalted Ruler at that time, Ken Hedges, was so happy to finally be able to recognize her as Elk of the Month in August.
In the past, she has been invaluable by cashiering, running the dining room one Friday night a month for approximately 18 years, baking for various occasions, and was a member of the Decorating and Lodge Activities committees. Deanna currently is in charge of seeing that we have wonderful deserts for our Friday night meals and other occasions. She has a love for baking and we all appreciate her talent. Please contact her if you would like to help her in this endeavor.