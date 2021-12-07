Dear Abby has answer
Reference to a recent letter in you paper Dec. 2, 2021 “Be alert to a smooth tongue:” the Five ‘W’s (Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How). The “why” is the interesting part. If I am correct the “who” appears to be a nice older ‘charitable person,’ not determined from the Letter to the Editor.
So what happens is, I go 11 pages more into the ‘Sun’s’ online addition and I find Dear Abby, “Woman tired of couples arguments and drama.” How about substituting “Rational reader tired of newspapers, political movement and radical religions arguments and drama.”
1. As I am a registered Republican: Welcome Dr. Oz (Muslim), that’s a simple Google search, to the Republican Party and running for governor.
2. The letter and all that “hatred” wrapped up in one individual. But, what does Dear Abby have to say? In part, “Dear Exhausted ... Urge her to get counseling ...”
Edward Hummell
Sebring