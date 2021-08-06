SEBRING — The man who allegedly executed five women in a Sebring bank in January 2019 is asking that families of the slain not be allowed to read their witness impact statements during the trial.
Zephen A. Xaver, 23, entered SunTrust Bank on U.S. 27 on Jan. 23 and shot and killed each victim. Prosecutors say Xander admitted to the shootings immediately after the crime.
Assistant State Attorney Kristie Ducharme of Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit’s homicide division, will try the case, said John Kromholz, Highlands County assistant state attorney. The office has said that prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Xaver, who faces five first-degree murder charges.
Though Xaver’s motion to have a third party read the victim statements won’t be heard until Nov. 19, he is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing this morning in Highlands County court.
Public Defender Peter Mills’ motion, filed on May 28, says the 23-year-old seeks to mitigate the effects a crying family member or other distraught victim witness might have on a jury weighing Xaver’s guilt and sentence.
Arguing that such emotional testimony would ruin his right to a fair trial and “improperly influence the jury,” the motion asks the judge overseeing the trial to instruct the jury that victim impact evidence is not an aggravating factor in a defendant’s guilt or sentencing.
The motion also asks the court to allow a “neutral party” read the victim impact statements.
“The victim impact statements may again be too emotional for the witnesses to present themselves,” the motion states, arguing that a neutral party reading the statements “will not display the emotion” that occurred in the previous trial.”
The motion makes several misstatements of fact, but the Felony Clerk’s Office in Highlands County courthouse considers the motion authentic. For instance, the motion states that Xaver has already been convicted of three counts of murder; the mentions of emotions “at a previous trial” make no sense because Xaver is set to stand trial in 2022 and has not been declared guilty of any of the five murders. He is still charged with five counts of capital murder, one for each of the five women: Cynthia Watson, Jessica Montague, Marisol López, Ana Piñon-Williams and Debra Cook.
Sloppy motions are not the norm for Mills, a former chair of the Death Penalty Steering Committee for the Florida Public Defender’s Association and a frequent speaker at the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ annual “Death is Different” seminars. Before he worked for the Office of the Public Defender of the 10th Judicial Circuit, he worked at the Office of the Capital Collateral Representative, where he represented Florida death row inmates in post-conviction litigation.
Xaver’s hearing is one of three felony murder cases on Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada’s docket this morning. A second, high-profile capital punishment case, that of Joseph Edward Ables, is the subject of a pretrial conference this morning. Ables allegedly shot and killed Highlands County Deputy William Gentry Jr., on May 6, 2018. Gentry was investigating a report of a slain pet in Placid Lakes.
Ables, 72, is charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and felony cruelty to a cat. The court has set Oct. 3, 2022, as a tentative date for jury selection.
A third murder defendant also has a status hearing today. Virgil Lee West is accused of shooting Shawn Zeigler, who was driving a golf cart, on July 14, 2015. Zeigler’s passenger was also shot but survived and is expected to testify.
West’s public defender, Julia Williamson, argued during an April 30 hearing that a jury should not hear recorded statements made by detectives while walking West through the crime scene. Though Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin conceded on some points, Williamson argued that other investigators’ statements were opinion, speculation and conjecture and therefore, inadmissible.
Estrada’s order limits the use of some statements, while allowing others. That may be described at today’s hearing.
West is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, shooting into a vehicle, and tampering with evidence. He allegedly told investigators that he threw out his spent casings through his pickup truck window. His trial date has not been set.
A new public defender, Amy Thornhill, will start representing West; Houchin, who recently retired, will be replaced on the case by Kromholz.