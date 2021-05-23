While it’s far too early to declare victory over COVID-19, there is no doubt the country’s numbers are much better than they were just a month ago. The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is down 58% from one month ago, while hospitalizations are down 35%. The nation’s positivity rate is at a pandemic low of 2.36%, which is a 44% decrease from where it was last month.
The lone COVID-19 metric which doesn’t show at least a 25% improvement is deaths, which are down 20% from a month ago. But the lower improvement rate doesn’t mean deaths aren’t dropping as quickly as the other metrics. What it does mean is reported deaths aren’t dropping at the same rate as the other metrics. In some cases, the dates death occur and when they are reported can be months apart.
The Florida Department of Health lists COVID deaths in several different manners. The daily Florida Department of Health COVID-19 reports show the number of cumulative deaths each day, while the FDOH website also has what it calls “Death by Date of Death” data. But the two seldom agree for the same date and in many cases the differences are extreme.
For an example, the COVID-19 report that was released on May 7, using data on May 6, showed there were 89 more deaths than the previous day, so 89 deaths were reported on May 6. But if you look at the Death by Date of Death data there were just 44 COVID-19 deaths on May 6.
May 6 is not an isolated case, as on May 13 the state’s reports showed an increase of 71 deaths, while the Death by Date of Death shows 29 deaths on that day.
This is frequently referred to as the death data lag and it affects all states, not just Florida.
California, for example, builds the lag time into its reported numbers, which are based on averages and not daily totals. For daily cases, California reports a seven-day average with a seven-day lag time, but “rates of deaths is based on a seven-day average with a 21-day lag due to delays in reporting.”
Florida’s deaths in May might appear high when compared to the drops in cases and the lower positivity rate, but there were many deaths that occurred from earlier months. The scenario was in play with the case of a 72-year-old Hillsborough woman who died Dec. 20, 2020, and whose death wasn’t counted until May 12. There were many other deaths that occurred in December and January that are being counted now.
While the death reporting lag won’t affect the total number of deaths in the long run, it can make the current situation appear a bit more bleak than it actually is.