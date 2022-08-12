Israel Palestinians

Two wounded Palestinian children from Gaza,14-year-old Nayef al-Awdat, left, and eight-year-old Mohammed Abu Ktaifa, right, are being treated as their family members stand by, in the intensive care unit at Mukassed hospital in east Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

 MAHMOUD ILLEAN/AP PHOTO

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Palestinian death toll from last weekend’s fighting between Israel and Gaza militants rose to 48 Thursday after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they sustained during the worst cross-border violence in over a year.

Meanwhile, two wounded Gaza children, ages 8 and 14, were fighting for their lives in a Jerusalem hospital. In all, more than 300 Palestinians were wounded over the weekend when Israel struck Islamic Jihad targets across Gaza and the militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel.

