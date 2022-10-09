Ireland Gas Station Explosion

Emergency services work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, Ireland, Saturday. Authorities say at least seven people have been killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the death toll would likely rise.

LONDON — The death toll from a gas station explosion that shattered a small village in northwest Ireland rose to 10 on Saturday, and emergency workers who combed through piles of rubble said they did not expect to find more bodies.

Irish police said no one remained missing after Friday’s explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal. Police are investigating the cause of the blast, and Superintendent David Kelly said evidence “is pointing toward a tragic accident.”

