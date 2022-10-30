Oklahoma House Fire 8 Dead

Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a house fire with multiple fatalities in Broken Arrow, Okla., outside Tulsa, Thursday. Eight people were found dead after the fire was extinguished and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides.

 IAN MAULE/TULSA WORLD VIA AP

The deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings.

The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13, were the victims, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said during a news conference. He did not provide their identities, ages or explain their relationships to one another except to say they were family members believed to be living in the home.

