SEBRING — Labor Day weekend is here, so local lakes will draw anglers and boaters taking advantage of the three-day weekend.
It's not a good time to bring this up, but it seems fitting: On June 18, two powerboats containing a dozen people collided after dark in Biscayne Bay. All 12 people were thrown into the water, but only 10 were pulled out alive. The Coast Guard and the FWC pulled two bodies out of the water.
As is the case every year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will have a battalion of officers on the waters from one end of the state to the other. They constantly reinforce their message of safety, because marine safety is one of the agency’s top missions.
According to an FWC spokesman, there were 751 reported boating accidents in 2021. Those accidents claimed the lives of 60 people who were out to have fun on the water.
“FWC officers and law enforcement partners will be patrolling the waterways this upcoming holiday weekend,” said Adam Brown, the FWC’s senior officer and public information officer. “We will be looking for impaired and reckless operators. Those found to be in violation of the law will be arrested.”
The chief enabler of accidents, of course, is alcohol. It reduces visibility, eye-hand coordination, and reaction time. Just as with automobiles, drinkers should designate another person to drive the boat.
“Please designate a sober operator so that you and your family have a safe and enjoyable time on the water, ” Brown said.
Here are other common sense suggestions:
- Always wear a life jacket aboard a vessel.
- Have a float plan. Let family and friends know where you are going and when you will return. The sooner rescuers can get on the water and find an overdue boater, the more likely the outcome will be positive.
- Have on board the boat an emergency locator beacon. This could be an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon or a Personal Locator Beacon. These devices can be used by any boater to ensure search-and-rescue teams find you quickly in the event of an emergency.
- Take a boating safety course. According to FWC boating accident statistics, 69 percent of operators involved in fatal boating accidents in 2020 had no formal boater education.
- Watch the weather. The National Weather Service broadcasts marine weather forecasts regularly by radio or one can check the NWS website at NOAA.gov.
- Use the FWC smartphone app to purchase a fishing license online using a debit or credit card.
- Check the expiration on your fishing and hunting licenses to avoid any unnecessary citations.