So, Tuesday night I sat down with Don and a bowl of popcorn to spend 90 minutes of my life watching the train wreck that was the first 2020 presidential debate.
I want my 90 minutes refunded. Or a medal. Or at least a brownie.
For those of you who chose not to watch (maybe you’re smarter than I am) the upshot is that despite the fact his campaign had agreed to a set of rules concerning the debate, the president chose to ignore said rules. He constantly interrupted the former vice president, challenged the moderator, Chris Wallace, when Wallace attempted to rein him in, and in general came off looking like a bully.
While Biden sometimes broke the rules as well, he for the most part kept calm and stuck to what had been agreed to. He was not polite to Trump, telling him to shut up at one point and calling him a clown. More on that in a minute.
For his part, Chris Wallace tried to keep things under control. I know the poor man has been criticized for how he handled things, but there was little he could do besides shutting both men down. In my humble opinion, he should have been given the ability to shut off the mike of anyone who couldn’t control himself. Maybe the next moderator will get that perk.
Of course, who won and lost the debate depends on who you talk to. If someone supports Trump, he won. Biden supporters claim he won. And some of us believe that Chris Wallace deserves combat pay for what he endured.
In the interests of full disclosure, I will admit I am an independent who isn’t an ardent supporter of either candidate. This is not quite the nightmare scenario I faced in 2016, when the choice was Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. While my choices are still not ideal, they’re not quite that horrible.
Having said that, I believe that Biden won the debate because he managed to come off as competent and together. Given the comments from opponents that he’s somehow mentally compromised, this is a big deal.
Trump, for the most part, did not come off well. He came across as out of control and bombastic. Some people see that as strength. I don’t share that opinion.
Let me address what has been called Biden’s disrespect for Trump. It is true that telling someone to shut up is not a sign of respect. Neither is calling someone a clown.
While I understand the desire and provocation, I am also someone who believes you respect the office of the President even if you aren’t crazy about the occupant. So, I have to say Biden was out of line in this. Oh, and if you’re a Biden supporter and want to jump on me? Let me ask if you were okay with the disrespect Obama had to suffer when he was president? If not, then maybe you can see my point.
I don’t know if there will be other debates or if those who sponsor them will simply throw up their hands and be done with it. If another presidential debate occurs, I hope it will be more productive than this one. Perhaps Trump and Biden will learn from this first one and behave better. Or not.
Either way, I will do my part and watch. If you have a strong psyche, pop some popcorn and join me. And if you really like me, bring brownies.