Debby Rader
Debby Lyn Rader, age 54 of Lincolnton, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at her residence. Born May 7, 1966 in Livingston County, New York, she was the daughter of Lee Edward Rader and the late Evelyn Marie Gilbert Rader.
In addition to her mother, step-son Christopher Swenson preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are father, Lee E. Rader of the home; sister, Tammy Rader of Belmont, North Carolina; brothers, Bryan Rader and wife, Cheryl of Maiden, North Carolina and Jeff Rader and wife, Debbie of New York; and nieces, Tiffany, Keri, Megan, and Heather. She was a mother to Andrew and Bradley.
She loved her two black cats, Momma and KeeKee, and her family deeply.
Debby was an award-winning artist with many talents. She loved to listen to music and watch movies.
To her family and friends, she was so giving of herself and kind hearted. She has helped so many selflessly, always putting others before herself.
God has a very giving, kind, generous Angel to serve him. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Her memory is a keepsake from which we will never part, God has her in his arms, we have her in our hearts!
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 and will be live for her Facebook family and those who cannot attend.
Burke Mortuary in Maiden, North Carolina is serving the Rader Family.