Debby Rader
Debby Lyn Rader, age 54 of Lincolnton, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at her residence. Born May 7, 1966 in Livingston County, New York, she was the daughter of Lee Edward Rader and the late Evelyn Marie Gilbert Rader.
In addition to her mother, step-son Christopher Swenson preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are father, Lee E. Rader of the home; sister, Tammy Rader of Belmont, North Carolina; brothers, Bryan Rader and wife, Cheryl of Maiden, North Carolina and Jeff Rader and wife, Debbie of New York; and nieces, Tiffany, Keri, Megan, and Heather. She was like a mother to Andrew and Bradley.
She loved her two black cats, Momma and KeeKee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.
Burke Mortuary in Maiden, North Carolina is serving the Rader Family.