Deborah A. Sweeting
Deborah A. Sweeting, 68, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sept. 9, 1951 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to parents Shirley (Mattern) and Todd Griffith. Deborah has been a resident of Lake Placid since 2002 moving here from Homestead, Florida.
Deborah was a retired 20-plus-year employee with the State of Florida Employment Division. It was known in the local area that if you needed a job, Deborah was the person to see. She was of the Methodist faith. Deborah enjoyed her pets and animals and shopping the local stores for the bargains. Deborah loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving brother, Mark Griffith, and is survived by her three loving daughters, Lisa Barrow, Laura Tilton, and Heidi Ruprecht; three grandchildren, Courtney, Cody, and Megan; sister, Cindy Decker, and two brothers, Wayne and Calvin Griffith.
A service to celebrate Deborah’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Community Church of God 735 Sun ‘N Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid, with Pastor Joseph DeHart officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.