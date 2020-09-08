SEBRING — County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. wants to get an agreement in place between the county and municipalities on storm debris removal.
He has a draft agreement where municipalities would pay up to 25% of the overall cost of debris removal after a disaster, but city and town councils have not looked it over nor approved it.
County commissioners approved it, though, without municipal approval, given that municipal boards could review the agreement now, suggest changes and approve it at a later date.
That could even be an emergency meeting before a storm arrives, said Sebring City Manager Scott Noethlich.
At their last meeting, Howerton told commissioners how the Federal Emergency Management Agency looks to local agencies to do recovery efforts, but demands that those entities have interlocal agreements in place if one entity does recovery efforts for several jurisdictions.
After Hurricane Irma, the county stepped in to collect debris for all the municipalities because the county already had a contract signed with an outside service.
The problem, Howerton said, is that the county did not have interlocal agreements in place with the incorporated areas.
“I hesitate to say this on public record, but we didn’t have an agreement in place, and that was really dangerous for us to have done because we might not have been reimbursed by FEMA,” Howerton said.
Luckily, FEMA did reimburse the county, but could always audit its payments and “de-obligate us,” Howerton said, resulting in the county having to pay FEMA back.
To prevent that problem, Howerton would like to have that agreement in place. Usually, he said, any entity that collects garbage in an area also has to collect storm debris in that area.
Howerton wanted to get an agreement in place before last year’s hurricane season, which fortunately did not have any landfalls that traveled to Highlands County.
Now it’s the middle of the 2020 season and he wants something in place because the municipalities still don’t have debris collection contracts.
“And I’m fine with us doing the work, but we need to have some kind of agreement in place to protect us,” Howerton said.
It’s a lot easier now, he said, to track where loads are gathered based on addresses, and then assign that cost into either the county or city portion of the cost.
The county pays per cubic yard to have the material collected, Howerton said.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked if the county paid the debris-hauling contractor first, and County Administrator Randy Vosburg said yes, approximately $15 million in county reserves to collect all the storm debris in the county.
The county averaged a 88%-90% reimbursal rate, Vosburg said.
Commission Chair Ron Handley asked if the county would then ask cities to pay the 12% remainder.
Brooks asked if Vosburg had discussed this with city officials. Vosburg said most have the same position, that it’s not a cost they should have to incur and it’s something the county should provide.
“I guess its disconcerting that we often talk about these municipalities like they are another county or another state or another foreign country,” said Ray Royce, Lake Placid town councilman.
He said in-town residents pay the same fees and taxes to the county as everyone else.
“Even though we live in Lake Placid or Sebring or Avon Park, we still are Highlands County residents,” Royce said. “We shouldn’t have to cover and pay an additional amount of loss because frankly the state or FEMA are screwed up.”
He suggested commissioners would be unwise to approve an interlocal agreement cities would likely not adopt.
Sherry Sutphen, interim county attorney, said the agreement is meant to deal with the situation going forward from this year, and there was hope of having a clause to address this year, but the time needed to do it was a deterrent.
“Three city attorneys and a county attorney together in one room is a nightmare,” Sutphen said. “We tried to get something that we were comfortable with to bring to you all to get guidance to see if this is a route you would like us to take.”
Commissioner Arlene Tuck didn’t want to charge the cities for their portion, but have the county pay for its portion and collect directly from FEMA.
Royce also went further to point out that the municipalities already relieve the county of many services — law enforcement and garbage collection, for example — that the county would have to provide otherwise.