SEBRING — Contactors will start picking up debris Monday. If you haven’t set your storm debris out by the curb, you may want to do it before trucks reach your neighborhood.
Approximately 30 debris removal haulers have rolled into the county, with drivers certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pick up debris from residential streets.
The local garbage hauler will not pick up hurricane debris. Don’t mix storm debris of any kind with your household garbage or with yard or bulk waste, because then those types or waste will not get picked up.
As always, officials caution residents not to place debris in the roadways or close to permanent objects like trees, mailboxes, storm drains or power lines. As the trucks go road by road, they will have large claw arms can cannot maneuver or navigate around or under such objects.
Five years ago, after Hurricane Irma, debris collection took weeks and had many hiccups. Officials want to thank local residents this time, in advance, for helping make what has been a daunting task in the past a bit more streamlined and easier.