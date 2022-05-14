SEBRING — Francis Decaro, 35, address withheld, was arrested Thursday night by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. The victim has signed Marsy’s Law.
On Thursday, detectives responded to a residence where a victim stated Decaro was in a dispute with a person and advised Decaro had a gun, the arrest report stated.
The victim told the deputy there was a “loud fight” between Decaro and the person. Fearing the fight would escalate into violence, the victim told Decaro to stop yelling. The victim said Decaro was intoxicated. The victim also said the defendant took a gun out of his pocket. The victim said Decaro was seen loading the gun, and immediately after, the victim ran out of the residence to call for help.
Witnesses collaborated the victim’s story and “indicated” Decaro was trying to “frantically point“ the gun at the victim.
Decaro immediately asked for a lawyer.
Decaro is in the county jail on $15,000 bond.